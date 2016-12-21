Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial agency leader
Indiana's incoming Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a man with a controversial history in state government to lead the Indiana Department of Corrections. The Indianapolis Star reports Rob Carter is leaving his job as safety and security director for Ivy Tech Community College to become commissioner of the state's prison system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|4 hr
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|6 hr
|Robert margraves
|9
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|18 hr
|&5$;&
|1
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Wed
|Pizza
|1
|Vigo gets $274K in teacher performance grants
|Tue
|Flood the stables
|4
|Indiana Law Enforcement
|Dec 18
|terry53021
|1
|trying to find info on murder (Jan '06)
|Dec 16
|Eric Johnson
|160
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC