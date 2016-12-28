Hoosier families going to Rose Parade...

Hoosier families going to Rose Parade for organ donation awareness

13 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Several people from Indiana are leaving for California on Wednesday to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade. Two Hoosier families will be honored on the Donate Life float in the parade next week.

