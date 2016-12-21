Fire destroys home of Indiana city's citizen of the year
The Kokomo Tribune reports that Ron Short's home in Peru was gutted Tuesday by a fire that began in a clothes dryer in his garage. Short's nephew, Steve Anderson, says his uncle wasn't harmed in the blaze, but the fire has taken an emotional toll on him.
