CRH not affected by medical device recall
Columbus Regional Health is reassuring patients, providers and the public that the facility is not included in a recent equipment recall of a device commonly used in open-heart surgery. Several Indiana health care facilities were notified that a device used to heat and cool blood during open heart surgery was being investigated by the Federal Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control.
