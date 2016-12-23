Courses aim to improve readiness
Eastern Hancock High School plans to offer several new courses in the 2017-18 school year aimed at helping struggling students to catch up to state academic standards. Three new classes recently approved by the Eastern Hancock School Board target students who might have passed English and math courses, but not at a high level, and might not be ready to move on to the next class or to college courses, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Sat
|Say What
|1
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Thu
|Rainbow Kid
|5
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Dec 21
|&5$;&
|1
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Dec 21
|Pizza
|1
|Vigo gets $274K in teacher performance grants
|Dec 20
|Flood the stables
|4
|Indiana Law Enforcement
|Dec 18
|terry53021
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC