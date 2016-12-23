Census: Indiana population growth half of that seen in 1990s
Indiana's population is growing at about half the rate it did during the prosperous 1990s, continuing a trend that began during the Great Recession, new U.S. Census figures show. The state's population grew by an estimated 20,285 residents in 2015, for a 0.3 percent increase that boosted its population to an estimated 6.6 million people statewide, according to Census Bureau numbers.
