Census: Indiana population growth half of that seen in 1990s

Indiana's population is growing at about half the rate it did during the prosperous 1990s, continuing a trend that began during the Great Recession, new U.S. Census figures show. The state's population grew by an estimated 20,285 residents in 2015, for a 0.3 percent increase that boosted its population to an estimated 6.6 million people statewide, according to Census Bureau numbers.

