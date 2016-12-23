Census: Indiana population growth hal...

Census: Indiana population growth half of that seen in 1990s

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Republic

Indiana's population is growing at about half the rate it did during the prosperous 1990s, continuing a trend that began during the Great Recession, new U.S. Census figures show. The state's population grew by an estimated 20,285 residents in 2015, for a 0.3 percent increase that boosted its population to an estimated 6.6 million people statewide, according to Census Bureau numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Sat Say What 1
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... Thu Rainbow Kid 5
News Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06) Dec 22 Robert margraves 9
News Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a... Dec 21 &5$;& 1
News AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive... Dec 21 Pizza 1
News Vigo gets $274K in teacher performance grants Dec 20 Flood the stables 4
Indiana Law Enforcement Dec 18 terry53021 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,178

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC