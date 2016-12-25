Bobbie the wonder dog
In August 1923, Bobbie was an ordinary collie when he and his people, Frank and Elizabeth Brazier, drove from Oregon to the Midwest on the nation's "auto trails." Lost to his vacationing family in Indiana, the ordinary Bobbie then achieved the extraordinary, walking home nearly 3,000 miles and crossing the Rockies in the dead of winter.
