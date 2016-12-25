Bobbie the wonder dog

Bobbie the wonder dog

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

In August 1923, Bobbie was an ordinary collie when he and his people, Frank and Elizabeth Brazier, drove from Oregon to the Midwest on the nation's "auto trails." Lost to his vacationing family in Indiana, the ordinary Bobbie then achieved the extraordinary, walking home nearly 3,000 miles and crossing the Rockies in the dead of winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) 15 hr nudist Brent 4
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Sat Say What 1
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... Dec 22 Rainbow Kid 5
News Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06) Dec 22 Robert margraves 9
News Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a... Dec 21 &5$;& 1
News AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive... Dec 21 Pizza 1
News Vigo gets $274K in teacher performance grants Dec 20 Flood the stables 4
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,242

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC