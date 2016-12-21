Beware of snow squalls tonight, Friday
The Indiana Department of Transportation and National Weather Service advise that these sudden, intense snow squalls could quickly reduce visibility and create hazardous travel conditions. INDOT is monitoring multiple forecasts and readying its yellow plow trucks.
