Beware of snow squalls tonight, Friday

10 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The Indiana Department of Transportation and National Weather Service advise that these sudden, intense snow squalls could quickly reduce visibility and create hazardous travel conditions. INDOT is monitoring multiple forecasts and readying its yellow plow trucks.

