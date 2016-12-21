AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st com...

AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive report on human trafficking

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive report on human trafficking. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The first comprehensive report on human trafficking in the State was released today by Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller who states the report provides a baseline for the state to track the issue in a measurable way going forward, and to have a roadmap to address the special needs of trafficked victims. Zoeller has been the co-chair of the Indiana Protection for Abused and Trafficked Humans Task Force since 2009 and has worked with Indiana Trafficking Victim Assistance Program, Department of Child Services and the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney Council in 2016 to track service to victims, tips and arrests.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Pizza

Terre Haute, IN

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Indianas Pizzagate
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Sat Say What 1
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... Thu Rainbow Kid 5
News Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06) Dec 22 Robert margraves 9
News Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a... Dec 21 &5$;& 1
News Vigo gets $274K in teacher performance grants Dec 20 Flood the stables 4
Indiana Law Enforcement Dec 18 terry53021 1
trying to find info on murder (Jan '06) Dec 16 Eric Johnson 160
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,181

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC