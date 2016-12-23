A flawed system gave some Indiana teachers $2,400 bonuses. Others got $42.
In 2013, Indiana Gov. - and now vice president elect - Mike Pence proposed a state budget item that would award public school districts and their educators annual bonuses based on academic performance and individual teacher success. The concept, known as merit pay, was both popular and controversial at the time, and Pence, whose wife is a schoolteacher, had made education reform a top priority.
