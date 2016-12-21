3 killed in crashes on icy roads over weekend
Three people were killed in the wintry mix that left roads ice-covered and caused hundreds of crashes in central Indiana over the weekend. The first fatal crash happened around midnight as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-65, according to Indiana State Police.
