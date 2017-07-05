U of Illinois to host conference on c...

U of Illinois to host conference on college student hunger

Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

Agricultural engineering professor Prasanta Kalita organized the effort to bring the Presidents United to Solve Hunger conference to the Urbana-Champaign campus in March of next year. Kalita said the conference is expected to draw up to 350 university leaders and students.

