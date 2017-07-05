The two-year Illinois budget stalemate is expected to end Wednesday...
Senate president John Cullerton speaks with minority leader Bill Brady on Tuesday, when the senate overrode Governor Bruce Rauner's veto of the state's first budget package passed since 2015. For the first time since June 30, 2015, Illinois is expected to have a budget deal today, when the Illinois house is expected to join the senate in voting to override Governor Bruce Rauner's veto of the income tax hike and budget plan passed by both houses of the Illinois General Assembly.
