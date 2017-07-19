Illinois officials undecided on Trump's request for voter information
An Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman says the board will decide next month whether to provide some information about voters to President Donald Trump's voting commission. But Ken Menzel said Wednesday state law prohibits certain information from being released, such as voters' Social Security and driver's license numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|8 hr
|Tod
|265
|Morning Spin: Will Republicans who bucked Raune...
|9 hr
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Some Republicans defy Gov. Rauner and back tax ...
|Fri
|Red Crosse
|42
|UPDATE 1-18 states sue U.S. Education Dept over...
|Fri
|He Named Me Black...
|4
|Illinois Senate nixes vetoes of budget plan wit...
|Jul 6
|Red Crosse
|7
|germany topix fourm give trump warm welcome
|Jul 6
|miss merkel spank...
|1
|CVS acquires regional chain
|Jul 5
|Mike Kelly
|6
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC