Illinois Lottery resumes selling Mega Millions tickets, but Powerball sales uncertain
Russ Minghettino of Chicago buys Powerball tickets from store owner Chet Joshi on the last day of Powerball sales in Illinois at the Harwood Convenience Store in Harwood on June 28, 2017. The state lottery has resumed selling Powerball and Mega Millions tickets after a state budget was finally passed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|8 hr
|Tod
|265
|Morning Spin: Will Republicans who bucked Raune...
|9 hr
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Some Republicans defy Gov. Rauner and back tax ...
|Fri
|Red Crosse
|42
|UPDATE 1-18 states sue U.S. Education Dept over...
|Fri
|He Named Me Black...
|4
|Illinois Senate nixes vetoes of budget plan wit...
|Jul 6
|Red Crosse
|7
|germany topix fourm give trump warm welcome
|Jul 6
|miss merkel spank...
|1
|CVS acquires regional chain
|Jul 5
|Mike Kelly
|6
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC