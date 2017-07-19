Illinois Lottery resumes selling Mega...

Illinois Lottery resumes selling Mega Millions tickets, but Powerball sales uncertain

Russ Minghettino of Chicago buys Powerball tickets from store owner Chet Joshi on the last day of Powerball sales in Illinois at the Harwood Convenience Store in Harwood on June 28, 2017. The state lottery has resumed selling Powerball and Mega Millions tickets after a state budget was finally passed.

Chicago, IL

