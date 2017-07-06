Illinois House set to vote on overriding budget vetoes
Gov. Bruce Rauner implored lawmakers not to override his veto of a proposal to end Illinois' unprecedented budget impasse, calling the plan that includes a large income tax increase a "disaster" that will not solve the state's many financial problems. "This is not just a slap in the face to Illinois taxpayers.
