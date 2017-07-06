Illinois House set to vote on overrid...

Illinois House set to vote on overriding budget vetoes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

Gov. Bruce Rauner implored lawmakers not to override his veto of a proposal to end Illinois' unprecedented budget impasse, calling the plan that includes a large income tax increase a "disaster" that will not solve the state's many financial problems. "This is not just a slap in the face to Illinois taxpayers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 8 hr Tod 265
News Morning Spin: Will Republicans who bucked Raune... 9 hr Shirvell s Shrivel 1
News Some Republicans defy Gov. Rauner and back tax ... Fri Red Crosse 42
News UPDATE 1-18 states sue U.S. Education Dept over... Fri He Named Me Black... 4
News Illinois Senate nixes vetoes of budget plan wit... Jul 6 Red Crosse 7
germany topix fourm give trump warm welcome Jul 6 miss merkel spank... 1
News CVS acquires regional chain Jul 5 Mike Kelly 6
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,349 • Total comments across all topics: 282,335,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC