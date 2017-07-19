Illinois budget battle impacts major ...

Illinois budget battle impacts major underpass project in Galesburg

Thursday Jul 6

Amid the Illinois budget battle, the Illinois Department of Transportation has suspended projects across the state as of July 1st. Among them, one that's been years in the making in Galesburg, the East Main underpass.

Chicago, IL

