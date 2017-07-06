19 AGs sue DeVos for delaying for-pro...

19 AGs sue DeVos for delaying for-profit college rules

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: WTNH

Democratic attorneys general from 18 states and the District of Columbia sued U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Thursday over her decision to suspend rules that were meant to protect students from abuse by for-profit colleges. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington , says DeVos violated rule-making laws when she announced a June 14 decision to delay so-called borrower defense to repayment rules, which were finalized under President Barack Obama and scheduled to take effect July 1. In her announcement saying the rules would be delayed and rewritten, DeVos said they created "a muddled process that's unfair to students and schools."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 8 hr Tod 265
News Morning Spin: Will Republicans who bucked Raune... 9 hr Shirvell s Shrivel 1
News Some Republicans defy Gov. Rauner and back tax ... Fri Red Crosse 42
News UPDATE 1-18 states sue U.S. Education Dept over... Fri He Named Me Black... 4
News Illinois Senate nixes vetoes of budget plan wit... Jul 6 Red Crosse 7
germany topix fourm give trump warm welcome Jul 6 miss merkel spank... 1
News CVS acquires regional chain Jul 5 Mike Kelly 6
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,349 • Total comments across all topics: 282,335,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC