Updated road closures are given, Illinois 143 at Interstate 255 down to one lane each way
Illinois Route 143 at Interstate 255 in Wood River is now down to one lane in each direction, Illinois Department of Transportation said Friday morning. IDOT and the City of Wood River have been working together to keep the water off 143 the best they can from a nearby drainage area.
