U Of Illinois Economist Reviews Areas' Yields Compared To Trend
U OF ILLINOIS ECONOMIST REVIEWS AREAS' YIELDS COMPARED TO TREND May 4, 2017 Source: by Gary Schnitkey Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics University of Illinois Since 2012, many areas in the greater Midwest had county corn and soybean yields that have exceeded trend yields by a large margin. These areas include much of Illinois, southern Wisconsin, eastern Nebraska, Kentucky, southern Indiana, and southern Ohio.
