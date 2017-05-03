Toddler found dead in home with 'depl...

Toddler found dead in home with 'deplorable conditions'

Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

A judge is ripping the agency that had contact with Semaj Crosby, the 1-year-old found dead in her home last week, and her siblings several times before her death. The house was filthy, investigators said Thursday: roaches crawling on the walls, bed bugs infesting couches and beds, according to court records.

