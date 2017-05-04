STATEWISE: While politicians posture,...

STATEWISE: While politicians posture, Illinois industry is getting crushed

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times

A glimmer of hope flashes in the furnaces of TriALco. Located just outside of Ford Heights, one of the poorest areas in Illinois, Jay Armstrong has been running this small manufacturing business since 2001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need my daughter back Sat Shelbi 3
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Fri Coco 250
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system May 4 Sam I am 1
News Several rivers expected to flood as rain contin... May 1 Tamba 1
News Should Illinois require cursive be taught in sc... Apr 30 TiredOf Liberal C... 1
News If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07) Apr 28 Yep 39
News Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud... Apr 25 CodeTalker 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,865,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC