Right to Know Act passes the Illinois Senate
The Right to Know Act that has been causing a lot of talk throughout the state and country has passed the Illinois Senate. The bill would require online companies to disclose to consumers what data has been shared to third party companies online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|18 hr
|Sam I am
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Thu
|Rich Generello
|249
|Several rivers expected to flood as rain contin...
|May 1
|Tamba
|1
|Should Illinois require cursive be taught in sc...
|Apr 30
|TiredOf Liberal C...
|1
|If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07)
|Apr 28
|Yep
|39
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|Apr 25
|CodeTalker
|2
|Ex-Illinois Governor Blagojevich's 14-year pris...
|Apr 22
|tomin cali
|2
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC