Right to Know Act passes the Illinois...

Right to Know Act passes the Illinois Senate

16 hrs ago

The Right to Know Act that has been causing a lot of talk throughout the state and country has passed the Illinois Senate. The bill would require online companies to disclose to consumers what data has been shared to third party companies online.

Chicago, IL

