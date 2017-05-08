Quinn, Illinois' 41st governor, unvei...

Quinn, Illinois' 41st governor, unveils official portrait

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Pat Quinn, who after four decades in politics and government service stepped into governor's office when his predecessor was ousted for corruption, returned to the state Capitol Monday to unveil his formal portrait. The 68-year-old Democrat donated to the Hall of Governors its first "interactive" painting, with illustrations of significant people and events from his past which visitors can research later at home or on the spot with a smartphone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wynston Day v. Staci Arbuckle 8 hr bigslickk 1
Need my daughter back May 6 Shelbi 3
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) May 5 Coco 250
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system May 4 Sam I am 1
News Several rivers expected to flood as rain contin... May 1 Tamba 1
News Should Illinois require cursive be taught in sc... Apr 30 TiredOf Liberal C... 1
News If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07) Apr 28 Yep 39
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,882,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC