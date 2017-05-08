Quinn, Illinois' 41st governor, unveils official portrait
Pat Quinn, who after four decades in politics and government service stepped into governor's office when his predecessor was ousted for corruption, returned to the state Capitol Monday to unveil his formal portrait. The 68-year-old Democrat donated to the Hall of Governors its first "interactive" painting, with illustrations of significant people and events from his past which visitors can research later at home or on the spot with a smartphone.
