NEI President and Chief Executive Officer Outlines Industry Priorities for 2018 Budget

11 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

As the debate begins on the administration's budget proposal for fiscal 2018, NEI provided its perspective on what Congress should prioritize in the government's nuclear energy programs. Testifying at a hearing of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee's Energy and Water Development subcommittee May 3, NEI President and Chief Executive Officer Maria Korsnick emphasized the importance of improving efficiency at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, dealing with used nuclear fuel and other top priorities.

