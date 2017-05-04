Museum in Tremont to display vintage hats for Mothera s Day

Mother's Day is coming and a museum in central Illinois is giving visitors a chance to see what kind of hats moms have been wearing for more than 150 years. The Tremont Historical Museum will have some 40 vintage hats on display the next time it's open on May 13 and May 14. Most are for women but there are a few worn by children and men.

