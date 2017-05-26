Meet the 'brave' Syrian women who cam...

Meet the 'brave' Syrian women who came to the US to change their country's fate

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

Ahed Festuk stood outside the Washington, D.C., office of Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, waiting for an aide to come and collect her. With her long blond hair, black jeans and flowered scarf, she looked very much like any other millennial living in her adopted home of Brooklyn, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Several rivers expected to flood as rain contin... 17 hr Tamba 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Mon Tom C 248
News Should Illinois require cursive be taught in sc... Sun TiredOf Liberal C... 1
News If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07) Apr 28 Yep 39
News Immigrants plan May Day rallies buoyed by Trump... Apr 28 Quirky 1
News Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud... Apr 25 CodeTalker 2
News Ex-Illinois Governor Blagojevich's 14-year pris... Apr 22 tomin cali 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,007 • Total comments across all topics: 280,716,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC