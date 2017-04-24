Longtime Illinois restaurant turned into Route 66 museum

A building that was once the longtime home to a Springfield restaurant is now a museum celebrating the city's links to Route 66. The State Journal-Register reports Gov. Bruce Rauner and state and local officials attended Saturday's dedication ceremony at the former home of The Mill restaurant, which opened in 1929 and closed in 1996. More than $90,000 was raised to replace the building's roof, repair 44 windows, restore the original floor and make it accessible for the disabled.

