Latest: Senate panel questions Illino...

Latest: Senate panel questions Illinois child welfare chief

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: WMDT

The Latest on the death of a northern Illinois toddler whose body was found in a filthy home : Illinois' child welfare chief has answered questions from lawmakers about his agency's response to the death of a 16-month-old girl found in a filthy home. Illinois Department of Children and Family Services director George Sheldon told an Illinois Senate committee Wednesday that investigators don't remove children from homes just because the residences are dirty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Several rivers expected to flood as rain contin... Mon Tamba 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Mon Tom C 248
News Should Illinois require cursive be taught in sc... Apr 30 TiredOf Liberal C... 1
News If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07) Apr 28 Yep 39
News Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud... Apr 25 CodeTalker 2
News Ex-Illinois Governor Blagojevich's 14-year pris... Apr 22 tomin cali 2
News Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3r... Apr 22 CodeTalker 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC