Jeff Sessions Won't Get a Penny to Go After States Legalizing...
There has been considerable uncertainty over what the Trump administration might do regarding states that have legalized marijuana despite federal laws against use of the drug. Those uncertainties intensified with President Trump's pick of Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney General.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need my daughter back
|Sat
|Shelbi
|3
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Coco
|250
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|May 4
|Sam I am
|1
|Several rivers expected to flood as rain contin...
|May 1
|Tamba
|1
|Should Illinois require cursive be taught in sc...
|Apr 30
|TiredOf Liberal C...
|1
|If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07)
|Apr 28
|Yep
|39
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|Apr 25
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC