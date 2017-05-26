Intersect Illinois visits Starved Rock Country
CL Enterprises LLC's Peter Limberger , Ottawa mayor Robert Eschbach, City of Ottawa director of economic development Reed Wilson, Intersect Illinois CEO Jim Schultz and Carus Group Inc. chairman Inga Carus discuss economic development Monday at Ottawa City Hall. Intersect Illinois representatives visited many hubs of economic development in Starved Rock Country during a visit which ended with a presentation at Illinois Valley Community College.
