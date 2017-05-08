Illinois troopers issue more than 1,0...

Illinois troopers issue more than 1,000 distracted driving citations

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Gazette

Local news, prep sports, Chicago sports, local and regional entertainment, business, home and lifestyle, food, classified and more! News you use every day! Daily, Daily including the e-Edition or e-Edition only. Choose your news! Select the text alerts you want to receive: breaking news, prep sports scores, school closings, weather, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06) 3 hr Sherry 81
News Wynston Day v. Staci Arbuckle 13 hr bigslickk 1
Need my daughter back May 6 Shelbi 3
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) May 5 Coco 250
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system May 4 Sam I am 1
News Several rivers expected to flood as rain contin... May 1 Tamba 1
News Should Illinois require cursive be taught in sc... Apr 30 TiredOf Liberal C... 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,829 • Total comments across all topics: 280,887,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC