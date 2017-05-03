Illinois Student Assistance Commission awarded federal Gear Up Grant
CHICAGO The Illinois Student Assistance Commission is pleased to announce that it has received a seven-year, $18.6 million federal Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs grant, and launched its first year of Illinois GEAR UP . The federal GEAR UP program provides competitive matching grants to states and partnerships working with high-need middle and high schools to provide early intervention that will improve college attendance and success and raise the expectations of low-income students.
