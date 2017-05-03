Illinois Student Assistance Commissio...

Illinois Student Assistance Commission awarded federal Gear Up Grant

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

CHICAGO The Illinois Student Assistance Commission is pleased to announce that it has received a seven-year, $18.6 million federal Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs grant, and launched its first year of Illinois GEAR UP . The federal GEAR UP program provides competitive matching grants to states and partnerships working with high-need middle and high schools to provide early intervention that will improve college attendance and success and raise the expectations of low-income students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Several rivers expected to flood as rain contin... May 1 Tamba 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) May 1 Tom C 248
News Should Illinois require cursive be taught in sc... Apr 30 TiredOf Liberal C... 1
News If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07) Apr 28 Yep 39
News Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud... Apr 25 CodeTalker 2
News Ex-Illinois Governor Blagojevich's 14-year pris... Apr 22 tomin cali 2
News Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3r... Apr 22 CodeTalker 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,762,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC