Illinois state emergency center activated after flooding
The governor of Illinois has activated the State Emergency Operations Center as flooding affects parts of the state after heaving weekend rains. Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday morning said rivers are swelling with water in some Illinois communities, causing flooding.
