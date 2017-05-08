Illinois sheriff blasts Wisconsin over foster child
An Illinois sheriff is blasting Wisconsin officials for not picking up a runaway Dane County foster child arrested in Chicago. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Sheriff Thomas Dart of Illinois' Cook County wrote a letter to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker telling him Illinois welfare agencies had to step in after Wisconsin agencies didn't.
