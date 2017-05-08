Illinois sheriff blasts Wisconsin ove...

Illinois sheriff blasts Wisconsin over foster child

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WAOW

An Illinois sheriff is blasting Wisconsin officials for not picking up a runaway Dane County foster child arrested in Chicago. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Sheriff Thomas Dart of Illinois' Cook County wrote a letter to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker telling him Illinois welfare agencies had to step in after Wisconsin agencies didn't.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wynston Day v. Staci Arbuckle 4 hr bigslickk 1
Need my daughter back May 6 Shelbi 3
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) May 5 Coco 250
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system May 4 Sam I am 1
News Several rivers expected to flood as rain contin... May 1 Tamba 1
News Should Illinois require cursive be taught in sc... Apr 30 TiredOf Liberal C... 1
News If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07) Apr 28 Yep 39
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,878,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC