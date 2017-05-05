Illinois senators advance bipartisan ...

Illinois senators advance bipartisan automatic voter registration bill

Senate lawmakers again advanced legislation Friday that could automatically register many Illinoisans to vote, a victory for now for supporters who saw a similar effort last year vetoed by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner . Both Democrats and Republicans voted for the revamped proposal after sponsoring Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, incorporated changes pushed by Rauner - a rare attempt at compromise in a statehouse that's been marked by years of dysfunction and partisan bickering.

