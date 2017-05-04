Illinois motorcyclists rallying for safety and awareness
Members of the A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois Freedom By Choice Chapter are gathering in Springfield Sunday afternoon to participate in a motorcycle safety and awareness rally. Riders left for the Illinois Department of Transportation building in Springfield from the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel at about 11 a.m. After meeting at the IDOT building, participants will then ride to the Illinois State Capitol to hear local lawmakers speak about the rights of motorcyclists.
