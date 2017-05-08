Illinois Department of Veterans' Affa...

Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs honors veteran Mr. Delbert L. Seaton

The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs named Mr. Delbert L. Seaton as recipient of the Patriotic Volunteer and Appreciation Award for the Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2017. The Illinois Veterans' Patriotic Volunteer and Appreciation Award high-lights and honors the work of Illinois veterans whose contributions in service to the veteran community and their local communities are truly above and beyond.

