Illinois awarded funds to offer advanced training on detecting impaired driving
Illinois is one of five states to receive a federal training grant from the Governor's Highway Safety Association and the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility to combat drug-impaired driving. The grant, to be administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, will fund 10 Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement classes statewide.
