IDNR releases management plan for rei...

IDNR releases management plan for reintroduction of Alligator Gar in Illinois waters

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

SPRINGFIELD The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Division of Fisheries has published its Fish Species Management Plan for Alligator Gar in Illinois , which details IDNR's effort to reintroduce alligator gar to Illinois waters. A fish native to Illinois, the alligator gar was determined to be extirpated, or extinct from Illinois waters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wynston Day v. Staci Arbuckle 2 hr bigslickk 1
Need my daughter back May 6 Shelbi 3
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) May 5 Coco 250
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system May 4 Sam I am 1
News Several rivers expected to flood as rain contin... May 1 Tamba 1
News Should Illinois require cursive be taught in sc... Apr 30 TiredOf Liberal C... 1
News If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07) Apr 28 Yep 39
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,877,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC