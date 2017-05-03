Governor urges Illinois drivers to be aware and travel with care

SPRINGFIELD Governor Bruce Rauner today joined fellow motorcycle enthusiasts and safety advocates to kick-start the riding season and launch the Illinois Department of Transportation's annual "Start Seeing Motorcycles" campaign. The governor proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois for the 34th consecutive year to call attention to the need for all roadway users to be especially vigilant and aware of motorcycles.

