Fundraising efforts underway for Illinois Fairgrounds
The Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation, is aiming to raise through private donations, the roughy 185 million dollars that would be needed to fix the aging sewer and electrical systems, crumbling roads, and dilapidated buildings in both DuQuoin and Springfield.
