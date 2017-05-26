First Lady of Illinois launches Illinois Family Connects
FREEPORT First Lady Diana Rauner is celebrating the launch of the Illinois Family Connects pilot program, a universal newborn support system. It is a home visiting program administered by the Stephenson County Health Department and available to new babies and their families.
