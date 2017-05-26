First Lady of Illinois launches Illin...

First Lady of Illinois launches Illinois Family Connects

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

FREEPORT First Lady Diana Rauner is celebrating the launch of the Illinois Family Connects pilot program, a universal newborn support system. It is a home visiting program administered by the Stephenson County Health Department and available to new babies and their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Several rivers expected to flood as rain contin... 20 hr Tamba 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Mon Tom C 248
News Should Illinois require cursive be taught in sc... Sun TiredOf Liberal C... 1
News If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07) Apr 28 Yep 39
News Immigrants plan May Day rallies buoyed by Trump... Apr 28 Quirky 1
News Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud... Apr 25 CodeTalker 2
News Ex-Illinois Governor Blagojevich's 14-year pris... Apr 22 tomin cali 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,820 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC