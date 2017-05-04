Fire Destroys Home Where Ill. Toddler...

Fire Destroys Home Where Ill. Toddler Was Found Dead

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NBC Miami

One day after the body of 1-year-old Semaj Crosby was laid to rest, a fire destroyed the home where the young girl was found dead. NBC 5's Emily Florez reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Miami.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need my daughter back 14 hr Shelbi 3
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Fri Coco 250
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system Thu Sam I am 1
News Several rivers expected to flood as rain contin... May 1 Tamba 1
News Should Illinois require cursive be taught in sc... Apr 30 TiredOf Liberal C... 1
News If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07) Apr 28 Yep 39
News Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud... Apr 25 CodeTalker 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,106 • Total comments across all topics: 280,828,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC