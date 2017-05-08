Data show more US tourists visiting I...

Data show more US tourists visiting Illinois, staying longer

Read more: The Times

Starved Rock State Park accounted for roughly 2.75 million of Illinois' 110 million tourists in 2016. The state has seen an increase of about 1 million compared to 2015.

