Data show more US tourists visiting Illinois, staying longer
Starved Rock State Park accounted for roughly 2.75 million of Illinois' 110 million tourists in 2016. The state has seen an increase of about 1 million compared to 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|3 hr
|Sherry
|81
|Wynston Day v. Staci Arbuckle
|13 hr
|bigslickk
|1
|Need my daughter back
|May 6
|Shelbi
|3
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|May 5
|Coco
|250
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|May 4
|Sam I am
|1
|Several rivers expected to flood as rain contin...
|May 1
|Tamba
|1
|Should Illinois require cursive be taught in sc...
|Apr 30
|TiredOf Liberal C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC