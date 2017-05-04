Anna Waters Head Start facing closure without federal budget
A spokesperson from U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth's Office has issued a statement regarding the recent release of funds to head start programs in Illinois, while federal lawmakers continue to battle over a budget. "Head Start programs in Decatur and around Illinois are the foundation of countless success stories, which is why Senator Duckworth has made defending and supporting their funding a priority.
