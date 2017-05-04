A Dealership's Guide To Sexual Orient...

A Dealership's Guide To Sexual Orientation Discrimination In The Workplace

Following the landmark 2015 Supreme Court decision making same-sex marriage legal across the country, federal courts have grappled with determining which types of claims are actionable under the "sex" provision of Title VII, the primary federal antidiscrimination statute. In the past several months, both the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals and the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals have refused to extend Title VII's protections to claims of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

