A Dealership's Guide To Sexual Orientation Discrimination In The Workplace
Following the landmark 2015 Supreme Court decision making same-sex marriage legal across the country, federal courts have grappled with determining which types of claims are actionable under the "sex" provision of Title VII, the primary federal antidiscrimination statute. In the past several months, both the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals and the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals have refused to extend Title VII's protections to claims of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need my daughter back
|17 hr
|Shelbi
|3
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Coco
|250
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|Thu
|Sam I am
|1
|Several rivers expected to flood as rain contin...
|May 1
|Tamba
|1
|Should Illinois require cursive be taught in sc...
|Apr 30
|TiredOf Liberal C...
|1
|If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07)
|Apr 28
|Yep
|39
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|Apr 25
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC