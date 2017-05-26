2 Illinois counties declare disasters due to flooding
Flood warnings remain for large sections of central and southern Illinois after weekend storms brought as many as 10 inches of rain. Jackson County Board Chairman John Rendleman signed a disaster proclamation Tuesday.
