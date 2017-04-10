When a tornado looms, many residents of trailer parks are on their own
When the tornado sirens blare, people are told to seek shelter in their basements or behind a sturdy interior wall. But for people who live in mobile home parks, that's not an option.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|21 hr
|AWR
|2,794
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Thu
|Butchueboy
|213
|Tired Of Promises, A Struggling Small Town Want...
|Apr 13
|BB Board
|1
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|Apr 12
|Cabbage
|3
|Time for decisive steps to end bigotry, hate cr...
|Apr 12
|plz
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Apr 11
|Tony
|247
|Region's homeless shelters awarded grants (Oct '08)
|Apr 9
|KaiOcean
|268
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC