Website offers real-time data on Illinois road conditions

22 hrs ago

Illinois travelers may now access real-time information on road closures, construction and winter weather conditions through a revamped state website. The Illinois Department of Transportation said Wednesday the redesigned "Getting Around Illinois" website is now mobile-friendly and continuously updated.

Chicago, IL

