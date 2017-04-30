Website offers real-time data on Illinois road conditions
Illinois travelers may now access real-time information on road closures, construction and winter weather conditions through a revamped state website. The Illinois Department of Transportation said Wednesday the redesigned "Getting Around Illinois" website is now mobile-friendly and continuously updated.
